The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has enumerated reasons why the PDP Governorship Candidate in Delta State Rt Hon Oborevwori Sheriff will defeat the APC Governorship Candidate Sen Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to Ossai on his social media handles, Oborevwori is more competent, reliable, and has more popularity and acceptability than Omo-Agege.

He noted that If the election is conducted today, Omo-Agege won’t win a single local government because the people of Delta State are aware of the personality of Oborevwori.

“Ahead of the Governorship election in Delta State, it’s very clear that the PDP Governorship Candidate Rt Hon Oborevwori Sheriff will defeat the APC Governorship Candidate Sen Ovie Omo-Agege considering his antecedents and credibility.

“As of today, Oborevwori has more popularity and acceptability in the 25 local governments that made up Delta State.

“Oborevwori is a trusted son in Delta Central, South, and North Senatorial districts, and his track records are visible across the state.

In all the local governments that we have been to for Campaigns, the people are always out on the streets campaigning for Oborevwori to be the next Governor.

This is because they have seen in him, someone they can trust, someone that can deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

Someone capable of improving the lives of Deltans more.

Oborevwori that I know won’t promise you what he can’t do.

This can be seen in his political career and that has helped him in achieving what he has achieved so far .”

“It might interest you to know that oborevwori is more experienced, and competent than other governorship candidates.

“Oborevwori has been a councilor at the local government level, special assistant, senior special assistant, and special adviser at the state level.

“He has been elected Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly twice and he is the only longest-serving Speaker in the history of Delta State.

“When we consider who is more politically, economically, and socially sound, then we are talking about Oborevwori.

As at today, there is no governorship candidate that can beat Oborevwori popularity and acceptability in Delta State.

“Unlike the Governorship Candidate of the APC Omo-Agege, Oborevwori has never been named Mace Theft, a tribal bigot.

“He has the competence and capability to govern Delta State with his M.O.R.E Agenda which means Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security in the state. “

“We have been to about 18 local governments of the state Campaigning and we have seen the willingness in the people of Delta State to vote for PDP come 2023 general elections.

“Oborevwori is closer to the people than Omo-Agege and can protect their interests by making sure the M.O.R.E Agenda is executed in a fair, just, and equitable way.

“The people of Delta State don’t want a proud man as governor.

“They want a humble man as governor who has street credibility and the ability to reach out to them without being carried away with the power of a governor .

“Oborevwori and his running mate Sir Monday Onyeme are the best teams to deliver dividends of democracy to Deltans.

“No other party can defeat PDP in Delta State considering how well the party has impacted the people of Delta State positively.

“In the past Seven Years of Governor Okowa-led administration, Deltans has witnessed an unprecedented transformation and as of today, there is no part of the state that doesn’t have the footprints of Governor Okowa.

“The incoming administration of Oborevwori when elected will do more than what Governor Okowa has done for Deltans.

“No doubt, Oborevwori will become the next Governor of Delta State.” he said.