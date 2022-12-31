As 2023 draws closer, I have had a greater consideration and responsibility to make my stand clear and my handwriting bold on who the cap of Delta gubernatorial position fits the most. My decision spans from many consideration which has identified the Sherriff Onyeme ticket as the most acceptable choice for Deltans after examining the personalities in the race.

From the nooks and crannies of Delta State and from public opinion, R.T Hon Sherriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme ticket has been considered a ticket that has the possibilities of taking the good people of Delta farther in terms of sustainable development and human capital empowerment.

This cut across the fact that RT Hon Sherriff Oborevwori has cultivated a wealth of experience in Delta politics that will enable him thread on the path of success timeously without political errors that may drag the state any step backward. Talking about personality, RT Hon Sherriff Oborevwori is a blue blood Delta politician that chooses his words eloquently with candour and majesty of ideas in a weird placid manner that evokes humility, absolute respect for his listener(s); love and affections; good conscience; articulate; futuristic… reminiscence of a typical statesman to whom the betterment and greatness of his constituents makes a huge sense.

The Speaker of DTHA, Olorogun Sheriff Oborevwori (herein referred by his pseudonym as Ukodho of Urhobo-land) is quintessential, he represents all the positives of a good leader, particularly the one with a large heart and the needed capacity and tact to lead over a plural society like Delta State.

He has shown enough reasons to be trusted with power, stemming right from the day he became member of the State House of Assembly, this superlative character has shown to the world that efficient representation of the people is not an impossible task to any well meaning politician who does not see the numeral electoral strength of the citizens as his merchandise.

The Ukodho of Urhobo land as fondly called by his well wishers is a definition of a leadership that stems from bottom – top, a style that has worked for him coupled with his penchant for putting smile on the faces of not only his Urhobo people of the Delta Central Senatorial District that he represents but across ethnic and Senatorial divides, a development which has surged his support base among deltans higher and higher on daily basis with no sign in view that the growing popularity of the Ukodho of Urhobo land will abate any time soon in our generation because he has built a structure of rapid growth and development of the people without disparity for any tribe, creed or political linen.

In the run up to the gubernatorial contest in 2023, if the current momentum is sustained by Rt. Hon. Sheriff and his teeming supporters, there will be no match for the Ukodho at the polls and this speaks volume of his unwavering popularity among the masses and the elites that is spreading more than the wild fire that caught the harmattan season in the oil-rich state.

RT Hon Sherriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme ticket is already a household name that is popular among market men and women; the masses of the people in the state, the working class, just as the traditional rulers in the state yearn for him to replicate his giant strides in his Senatorial district across the state come May 29, 2023, going forward.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the cap of leadership of the oil-rich state best fits the Ukodho of Urhobo land who has shown enough acumen to rule with the finesse of leadership. “Leadership and good governance requires a non clannish man, a man with large, humble, peaceful and selfless personality like Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori”.

One can vividly recall the giant humanitarian steps taking to cushion the effect of the Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori was handy, he took his humane nature down the the communities and villages, he did not only feed the people, he gave them a life line which ofcourse saved the state from mass burial. Enough food stuffs, money and clothes were given to the elderly, poor, underprivileged, unemployed, rural and urban communities across the 3 senatorial districts of Delta State.

While the government located its food bank in one obscured areas in the state, dishing out cooked foods – a meal to Deltans, Sheriff distributed bags of rice, beans, noodles, spaghetti and clothes to the citizens cushioning the horrendous effects of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic and in addition varying amount of monies were doled out to the people in Sheriff’s determined war against lack and abject poverty.

We have seen in the Speaker, a super negotiator, planner, an executioner of accelerated development and human growth in quintessential character with quality leadership which brooks no nonsense as much as service delivery to his people is concerned, little wonder he waded into the predicaments, moaning, cries… of deliberate marginalisation and underdevelopment of Ndokwa nation and today, the people are more hopeful than ever before, not even in their 23 years of political romance with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has Ndokwa people been happy like they are now.

As it stands today, Ndokwa land is being drawn in the map of global communities with Oil in their soil, not to mention his choice of “Chief Monday Onyeme as his running mate (Deputy Governor)” and, this is so shocking considering the fact that such opportunity has never greeted Ndokwa Nation since the inception of democracy in 1999 even though Ndokwa nation is one of largest ethnic groups in the state, yet has attracted nothing to the area with such large size and population. At best, it can be put that RT Hon Sherriff Oborevwori consideration on Sir Monday Onyeme choice of Deputy Governorship candidate puts an end to the already known mantra which says that “Ndokwa nation is good only for electoral votes”.

In as much as many personalities may be eager to succeed the incumbent governor, we must consider the track records of individual aspirants, their political history, disposition to humanity, exposure, professional, mindset (broad), psychological and mental competence, good conscience, political environment including party affiliation etc. Deltans should disregard dictators and emperors that have the intentions of sieging the state like a conquered territory.

The Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori M.O.R.E model is that which will see an “ADVANCE” good in all; build bridges of unity across ethnic divides, bring even development across board, non nepotic and non tribalistic in a New Era of prosperity, growth and accelerated development.

We owe it a duty to rally support for the man who has shown enough capacity to take the people of Delta State from to greater heights where our prosperity will be judiciously used among Deltans and not just for individual gains and purpose. The Sherriff Onyeme ticket has promised to take away the woods of underdevelopment which is mostly poverty occasioned by mass unemployment and anti masses policy. The Sheriff’s New Era promises to create wealth, build citizens’ capacity, develop human capital, infrastructure development with attendant job creation and massive employment.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is the peoples’ choice for governor in 2023 Delta State and beyond. He is the man to beat, he has the wherewithal, the swag, he has ability to turn the peoples’ lives around for the better, a beacon of hope for the hopeless…Ukodho is the man Deltans need. He is a statesman that has the unity of Deltans in his heart of hearts.

His usual words as a man with broad mind, the Ukodho often charge his followers thus:

“Don’t be conscious of party affiliation, other political parties have good people, sterling characters and God fearing members, persuade and convince them to come join in the process of building a new Delta State where the commonwealth of the people will be evenly and judiciously distributed without bias for any group in the tripod stand of our state. Ours shall be a revolution of massive development and aggressive change for the betterment of our people. We owe our people the solidarity and loyalty to enthroning a government in 2023 that will bring better change to our people. We need one another, do not build fences but bridges of love, friendship and companionship in our drive to achieve the betterment of our state and her citizens. All of us are equal stakeholders in the Delta Project and the time has come for us to March on the path of change and accelerated development by ensuring that agents of change mount the saddle on June 12, 2023 going forward.”

How else do one define a statesman in its true spirit and colours outside the above. I appeal to leaders and critical stakeholders to support Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevworiin this quest to reposition Delta by doing M.O.R.E. Sheriff is coming, Deltans are waiting.

Chief (Dr.) Engr. Tony Amechi, a former Chieftain of the APC, and the Chairman, Tony Amechi Foundation, TAF, is the “AJUWA of Aboh Kingdom” and the “ONWA 1 of Umusadege Utagba-Uno” respectively. He writes from Lekki, Lagos State.