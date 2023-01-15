Former leader, Uvwie Legislative Council and Special Assistant to Delta State governor on Community Development, Rt. Hon. Reuben Oghomitse, has called on electorates in Delta State to turn deaf ears and blind eyes to the appeals of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

which he said are laced with deceit and lies.

Oghomitse who spoke to Newsmen in Asaba, said the Delta State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is a seasoned public servant who rose through the ranks.

He said, “the name Oborevwori is synonymous with grassroots mobilization, bridge building, integrity, social cohesion, and access. I say this with all convictions because we were course mates at Master’s Degree program at Delta State University, Abraka.”

According to him, “the 2023 elections in Delta State is a concluded business. Oborevwori’s acceptability is monumental. This has made campaigns very easy for the PDP”.

“Deltans must be wary of the deceitful promises of the opposition. They have nothing to offer. All they have to offer are empty promises. They have turned Nigeria’s economy into shambles. They want to replicate the mess in Delta State. We cannot allow nor support that.”

Oghomitse called on Deltans who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to ensure to do so. “Let’s make our votes count and we can only do that by securing our PVCs.