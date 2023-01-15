By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, on Sunday, welcomed the defection of the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr Auta Zankai from the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Labour Party noting that Peter Obi has become a national project.

Arigbe-Osula, former associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, said the defection of Zankai and another incumbent member, Suleiman Dabo, Zaria State Constituency from APC to Labour Party has proved to skeptics that Obi is now a national project.

The defection of Dr Zankai and Hon Dabo was announced last Thursday.

He said: “For several of us who were quick to see the Obi-Datti presidential aspiration as the answer to years of leadership deficit that Nigeria has for long suffered, this news is indeed cheering. It is a rebuff to the claim that Obi cannot win in the North.

“That puerile argument projects the claim that Northerners who have suffered like many others under the present administration love the yoke that has been imposed on them. That is a lie and the fact that the deputy speaker and a member of the House in the ancient capital of the North have buckled is an indication that the message is making progress.

“I enjoin other Northerners and indeed, all other Nigerians who have heard the message of liberty to shake off the yoke as represented by the APC and the PDP and join the moving train as led by Obi and Datti to put Nigeria on the path of progress.”