By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Contrary to some fake media reports that the immediate past minority leader of the 9th Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe had passed on in London, the senator is very much alive and healthy.

Vanguard can authoritatively report that Abaribe was on top of his campaigns for reelection in Aba, Abia State as the Tuesday the news of his death filtered into town.

Our correspondent who spoke with the senator on the phone last night heard him clear, laughing loud over the fake news.

Abaribe said he was in Aba for his campaigns.

His spokesman, Uche Awom had earlier sent the picture and video of his boss being received and hailed by his supporters at the Iheorji in Aba South local government of Abia State, confirming that the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District was hale and hearty.

“At Iheorji, Aba. Nma Agha Ndigbo landed and of course he only tested the mike ahead of the real show,” Awom said.