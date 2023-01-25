My 24-year-old daughter was lucky to be offered a well-paid job in the telecoms firm where she had her youth service.

Now she’s got a flat she shares with her friend of many years.

We’ve always been close, as she’s my only child. Her leaving has devastated me. It’s like someone has died.

Eunice, by e-mail.

Dear Eunice,

Your daughter is not just moving out of the house, she’s starting to move away from the close relationship you’ve always shared.

In other words, she’s growing up. As painful as it is, you must let her go. She needs to be independent and live her own life.

And in time you’ll adjust and see the advantage of having your own space. You can make new friends and have time for the ones you already have, do new things.

This will take some getting used to. But in the end you’ll have a different and even more valuable relationship with your newly grown-up daughter.

When she eventually gets married and moves to her new home, the wrench wouldn’t be so unbearable for you.

