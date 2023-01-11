I’m a single mom and I’m 29. I’ve never been that lucky with men, as my partners have always been violent and cheats.

Although I still care for the father of my child, we’ve been apart for close to two years.

Now I’ve fallen in love with a friend who works in the same office as I do. As a matter of fact, he is my boss.

We’ve been sleeping together for close to a year now. It was meant to be just a bit of fun, till we fell in love.

I’ve asked him to make me his second wife, but he says that he’s not ready for that.

I want to be his wife. Instead, I am the other woman and I hate it.

He says he hasn’t slept with his wife since we started sleeping together, but I don’t believe him and we argue a lot. I’m scared of losing him.

Faith, by e-mail.

Dear Faith,

Why are you afraid to lose what you haven’t really got?

The sooner you dump this liar and cheat the better. You need a man who you can trust to be a true and caring person for you and your child.

After a series of unfortunate relationships, and on the rebound from parting with the father of your kid, you’ve taken up with a man whose loyalty and duty is to his wife, although he’s delighted to have a willing young bit on the side!

Your self-esteem right now is low. You may feel that you and your child don’t merit more than men who beat and cheat on women. But this is not the case.

Ditch the adulterer and hold out for a man who can give you the love and respect you deserve.

(Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi: [email protected])