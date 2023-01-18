I am seven months pregnant and I’m not sure who the father of my baby is. I don’t know if it is my current boyfriend or the one before him.

To be honest, I am still in love with my ex-boyfriend and very much want the baby to be his.

We split up about the time I got pregnant, because he had roving eyes.

When I told him about the likelihood of his being responsible for my pregnancy, he said I should let him know when the baby is born; that he would want definite proof that he was the father, and not my current boyfriend.

I think about my ex all the time and want us to get together again. I’m hoping fervently that the child is his, so that he would come back to me.

Cynthia, by e-mail.

Dear Cynthia,

I wouldn’t be too optimistic if I were you. When your baby arrives, you can easily arrange for a blood test to find out who the father really is.

But is your current boyfriend aware of your present dilemma? How would he feel about succumbing to a paternity test?

What would be his reaction if it was proved he didn’t father the child?

You’re in a real dilemma here, and only time and your conscience will sort things out.