Divided Republicans in the US House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker in the opening round of voting for the first time in 100 years Tuesday as right-wing rebels blocked the party favorite.
California lawmaker Kevin McCarthy was unable to earn the support of a simple majority among those present in the lower chamber of Congress, which flipped to narrow Republican control after last year’s midterm elections.
He didn’t even take a lead in the ballot — securing 203 votes against Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries’ 212 — and the process now goes to a second round.