By Benjamin Njoku

The Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, is bound to be filled to capacity on Friday as celebrities, politicians, business moguls and creme-de-la-creme of the society gather for this year’s edition of the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

The awards ceremony, which honours distinguished Nigerians who have excelled in their chosen careers will be hosted by beautiful actress and TV presenter, Zainab Balogun alongside her male colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon, who’s best known for his role in Funke Akindele’s blockbuster movie, “Omo Ghetto:The Saga.”

The two movie stars will set the tone for the night by dishing out rib-cracking jokes and moderating the day’s proceedings. It will have in attendance the cream of the society, including Nollywood stars as they storm the event to support one of their own, Pete Edochie, who will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement award on the night.

Among them that have confirmed their attendance include,National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, Paul Obazele, Shirley Igwe, Fidelis Duker, Cossy Ojiakor, Angela Eguavoen, Nosa Rex. Others are top actress Etinosa Idemudia, Uche Elendu, Seyi Hunters, Bose Alao, Amaka Obi, Joke Lawal , Peju Johnson among others.

Meanwhile, on the lineup to thrill guests tonight include, reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking, Laolu Gbenjo, multi-talented singer, ,Eltee Skhillz and MC Remote.

Laolu Gbenjo and his Band will take the guests down memory lane, dishing out evergreen songs and bringing to the table live band experience like never before.

Eltee Skhillz, who’s the son of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko and his late wife, Henrietta will be making his first appearance at the awards show. He came to limelight last year, after he released his breakaway song ‘ODG (Odogwu Na The Spender)’ off his debut EP titled ‘Body Of Work.’The song emerged as the most Shazamed song in Nigeria at the time of release and trended on social media platforms.

Skhillz will stop at nothing to give a good account of himself on the big stage tonight. Just as MC Remote, who ventured into the industry with his own uniqueness will spice up the night with his repertoire of jokes.

However, the high point of the night will definitely be the closing performance from Patoranking, who’s best known for classics like ‘Alubarika’ and ‘Girlie O. The reggae-dancehall singer will treat the audience to live renditions of his show-stopping single, “Celebrate Me”, which he released in 2021. He will also serenades the guests with his 2014 single, “Iya Bisi”, featuring Qdot and Kbaj.

The awards show tagged, “Night of Entertainment” is expected to be an experience of a lifetime with no dull moments.