Afro-pop singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo known worldwide as D’Banj is all set to headline Vanguard Personality of the Year Award, 2022 edition, coming up at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The harmonica-playing D’Banj, who is renowned for his eclectic energy and electrifying stagecraft is expected to light up the night with his repertoire of songs dating back to 2005 when he hit the music scene with his debut album titled “No Long Thing”,

The Kokomaster, as he is fondly called by his teeming fans has a long list of hit songs to his credit, including Oliver Twist, Tongolo, Fall in Love, Igwe, Top of the World, Mr Endowed, Knocking on My Door, amongst others.

While D’Banj is billed to lead the charge of performers on the night, he would be ably supported by live band specialist, Laolu Gbenjo and his Alujo LG Band, rising music star, Eltee Skhillz, saxophonist Alvaro Guzman Berrios and Comedian Remote.

Nollywood duo, Deyemi Okanlawon and Zainab Balogun are hosts and comperes for the night.

The electrifying performer, Laolu Gbenjo needs no introduction in the live bands circles, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora as his performances and energy speak for itself. He has been a regular staple at the prestigious Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards for more than 5 years.

Also billed to perform on the night is a fast-rising singer, Olowu Taiwo, best known as Eltee Skhillz who rode to fame on the back of his single ‘ODG’ (Odogwu Na The Spender).

Eltee Skhillz, is the son of a veteran actor, Jide Kosoko and his late wife, Henrietta. His breakaway effort “ODG (Odogwu Na The Spender)” released in late 2021 emerged as the most Shazamed song in Nigeria at release and trended on social media. ODG is also the most viral Nigerian song internationally released in 2022.

Given the stellar ensemble being put together by the organisers, it is no surprise the night has been aptly themed “Night of Entertainment”.

Vanguard Personality of the Year Award ceremony, over the years, has carved a niche for itself as an award ceremony to look forward to on account of its power, pomp and pageantry spruced with electrifying entertainment delivered in the most convivial atmosphere.

Legendary Tuface Idibia, Flavour Nabania, Timaya, Patoranking, Kcee, Simi, Wande Coal and many more have performed at the award ceremony in the past.