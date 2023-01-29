…says Omo-Agege prepared the ground for his acceptance

Chief Ede Dafinone, the Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday hit out at those inspired to represent the Urhobo nation insisting that the days of sleeping and lazy, illiterate representation were gone.

The Guinness book of record chartered accountant also attributed his total acceptance by the Urhobo people since his campaign round Delta Central wards as a result of the Deputy Senate President and Delta State APC Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege harvest of projects.

“We have waited for too long to demand what is rightfully ours, we are not supposed to beg for water projects when we need them or good road or projects that will better our lives, a good government should know what the people need, and must be ready to provide them without asking first from the people.

“Let us vote for a government who knows your pain and my pain who knows it’s our responsibility to provide for them, people who will better our lives and that of our children and children’s children, APC will do this for us, vote for a responsible party that will give your people job, give them good education and better health care

The fifth largest tribe in Nigeria should not just have any representative, that is why we are saying vote APC, the days of being lazy and illiterate and sleeping in the Senate are gone” adding that the Urhobos need better representation.

Dafinone who visited Okwagbe, Ofrukama, and Otor-Owhawa in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State in his Ward to Ward campaign also attributed his acceptance to Ovie Omo-Agege performance “his projects are everywhere and every community in Delta Central has felt his impact, that is why we are being accepted by you” he said.

While commending the effort of the Deputy Senate President, Dafinone noted that there’s no senator that has worked more than Ovie Omo-Agege, “Urhobo people are not dumb, my job is to raise the bar high like Ovie Omo-Agege has done. The time is over for lazy people,” he added

He assured the people of Okwagbe, Ofrukama, and Otor-Owhawa, of effective and quality representation when elected, adding that his background as a chartered accountant, and member of the English Institute of Chartered Accountants, Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group, and Director NEXIM Bank, had adequately equipped him with the experience to effectively represent them in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, adding that the APC has produced credible candidates from the Presidency to the State House Of Assembly,