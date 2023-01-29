Melbourne’s Victor Nagbe travelled to Queensland to contest the vacant Australian Super Welterweight title against former Australian Champion Adrian Rodriguez.

Before the recent most fight, Nagbe, an Australian welterweight Muay Thai kickboxer of Liberian descent, has notable wins over Fabio Pinca, Artem Pashporin, Dylan Salvador, Dzianis Zuev, and Kem Sitsongpeenong.

In the early rounds of the fight that crowned him the current champion, Nagbe controlled the fight with effective counter punching as the veteran Rodriguez tried to come forward and pressure Nagbe.

By the midway mark Rodriguez appeared to be tiring and was well behind, but to his credit he upped his pressure and turned the second half of the fight into a great spectacle for the fans. The composed Nagbe stuck to his game plan and boxed mainly off the backfoot using the ring to quell the aggressive Rodriguez.

At the final bell the crowd gave a standing ovation.

The scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 95-95.

Victor Nagbe crowned the new champion.