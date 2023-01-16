By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian businessman and talented manager, Ubi Franklin, has spoken about his strong bond with megastar, Davido, whom he referred to as family.

Recall that Ubi Franklin recently got himself a new tattoo of Ifeanyi’s Adeleke’s nickname “Popsicle” on his hand.

Ubi discussed his acquaintance with Davido, with whom he has a tight bond, during an interview on ‘Tea With Tay’ on Sunday.

He claimed he battled depression, which almost made him commit suicide, and one person who called to checked up on him then was Davido.

According to him, Davido was one person who has always supported him, during his lowest.

In his words: “He would call me to mock me, just so I would laugh and forget my worries.”

He also shared that the megastar entrusted him with managing his wife, Chioma.

He said, “In my worst period, one person that would always pick the phone to call me was Davido.

“He would call me just to insult, so I would laugh. He never judged me.

“In 2018, he asked me to manage Chioma, and that was how we become close friends since then.”