A Nigerian-born Danish citizen, Uyi Martins who is an officer in the Danish Army and one Major Lucky Ogiemudia of the Nigerian Army are at loggerheads over alleged Martin’s revocation of Power of Attorney to the Nigerian Army officer.

The disagreement was contained in a petition sent to Vanguard through their lawyers over a multi-million naira duplex belonging to the naturalised Danish citizen who had given authority to the Nigerian military officer to oversee his properties located at No.27, Roland Abanor Street, GRA, Benin City.

The crisis became public when Martins instructed his counsel, Barrister Douglas Ogbankwa, to revoke the Power of Attorney given to Major Ogiemudia.

The petition addressed to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya and copied to the Provost Marshal, Nigerian Army, and the Directorate of Legal Services alleged that Major Ogiemudia had breached the terms of the agreement and urged the military authority to call him to order.

Part of the petition read “That our client revoked the said Power of Attorney vide a notice of Revocation of Power of Attorney dated 6th December 2022 duly endorsed by a Notary Public in his hand and seal, which totally extinguished and obliterated the same.

“That the said Major Lucky Ogiemudia in an audacious response, wrote to our client admitting to being in Breach of Code for Public Officers, by the content of his letter and demanded N5 million from our client for no known reason whatsoever, which action is an admission of the culpability of his breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.”

On his part, Ogiemudia through his counsel Emeka Obasi Esq. expressed shock over the revocation notice served to his client having incurred bills on the said properties to the tune of N5, 000,000

He said “Our client was surprised when he was served with a Notice of Revocation executed on the 6th of December 2022 which said the Notice was received with thanks by our client.

“However, our client has over the years incurred huge expenses under the said Power of Attorney which now need to be fully settled and our client reimbursed for all out-of-pocket expenses incurred.”

The said properties include a duplex, landed properties and a Toyota Highlander.