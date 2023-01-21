.

The APC 2023 Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has commiserated with the Governing Council and Management of the Benue State University (BSU), as well as the teeming citizens of Benue State, over the sudden and unfortunate demise yesterday of Idoma-born erudite Professor of History and BSU Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Prof. Armstrong Matthew Adejoh.

In a Press Release signed by Prince Maxwell Ogiri, the Director of Media for the Onjeh Campaign Organization, Onjeh expressed utter shock and grief over the sad news of the passing of Prof. Adejoh, whom he described as a seasoned academic, justice/equity advocate and foremost national commentator on socio-economic and political issues.

The Statement added that Com. Onjeh greatly applauded Prof. Adejoh’s monumental contributions to the educational, moral, and infrastructural development of Benue State; adding that through his many lectures, publications and commentaries, Prof. Adejoh had firmly advocated for the bridging of the many socio-infrastructural gaps in the State.

Comrade Onjeh further noted that he confers immense respect on the late Prof. Adejoh, for being a very vocal advocate for the rights of minority groups and interests. Onjeh stated that Prof. Adejoh championed the cause for the instatement of an Idoma Governor in Benue State until his parting moments.

Onjeh equally extolled Prof. Adejoh for believing in, and promoting the actualization of a democratically-elected President from the Middle Belt Region, as well as a female President for Nigeria, through the “HeforShe” Campaign introduced by the UN Women, of which Prof. Adejoh was a frontline member in Benue State.

Noting that the Idoma Nation and Benue State at large had lost one of its finest intellectuals and gentlemen, Com. Onjeh hailed the late Professor of Diplomatic History and International Relations for his significant contributions to the development of the Benue State University, Makurdi; commending his steady rise through the ranks from the position of a lecturer, to becoming the Dean of Postgraduate School; the Dean of Students’ Affairs and until his demise, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration.

Hon. Ogiri concluded by stating that Com. Onjeh, on behalf of his family and political associates, condoles with the Governing Council and Management of the Benue State University Makurdi; the teeming citizens of Benue State and the immediate family of Prof. Adejoh over the unfortunate incident, and prays that God should grant eternal rest to Prof. Adejoh’s gentle soul.