By Biodun Busari

Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote was awarded with the Personality of the Year Award by the Nigerian foremost media giant, Vanguard on Friday.

Dangote, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dangote Group was honoured for his immense contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development in the area of industries.

The event was held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.