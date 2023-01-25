By Juliet Umeh

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta was at the weekend in Lagos, decorated with an Award of Exemplary Leadership in Public Service.

The award was conferred on Danbatta at the 12th Anniversary Lecture and Award of Nigerian NewsDirect, one of the long-standing media players in the Nigerian Communications industry.

Danbatta, who was represented at the event by the Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said it was gratifying to have been considered worthy of the award in recognition of the initiatives deployed by the Commission in carrying out its statutory mandate.

The EVC stated that the theme “Good Governance: Private and Public Sectors’ Roles in Raising Revenue, Growth and Positive Turnaround of Nigerian Economy” provides the veritable opportunity for all stakeholders to seek better ways of advancing the course of good governance both in public office and in the private sector of the Nigerian economy.

In giving concrete expression to the strategic vision of the Commission with respect to the theme of the programme, Danbatta said the Commission is ever determined to ensure collaboration with all stakeholders in the Nigerian communications industry and even beyond as it remains one of the surest ways of enabling a positive turnaround of the Nigerian economy.

Danbatta thanked the organisers of the programme for the award and acknowledged that it was a call for more work to be done to push the frontiers of good governance that ensures national development and economic growth.

Also, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Nigerian NewDirect, Dr Samuel Ibiyemi said Danbatta was eminently qualified and deserving of the prestigious recognition on the strength of the huge role he has played in the attainment and surpassing of Nigeria’s national broadband target of 30 percent in 2018 and that he is currently among those leading the charge for the realisation of the new national broadband penetration target of 70 percent by 2025.

Dr Ibiyemi added that with the incontrovertible facts on the ground, it was easy for the board and management of his organisation to agree that through an effective regulatory regime and various cutting-edge initiatives, Danbatta has stabilised the telecom industry and strengthened the telecommunications sector as a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and boosted telecoms investment inflows from $36 billion to over $70 billion between 2015 toll date.

Konga selects two more shoppers for all-expense paid weekend mentorship

By Cynthia Alo

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has rewarded two additional shoppers to join in the all-expense paid Knowledge Weekend mentorship programme with the Chairman, Zinox Group,Leo-Stan Ekeh.

The two new winners are; Mrs. Edith Omatedjor, from Delta State and Mr. Chris Godwin from Edo State. They now complete the number of winners to eight.

Both winners were selected randomly from shoppers participating in the current edition of the KongaJara promotion, which commenced on December 13, 2022 to run through January 31, 2023.

During its annual festive season sale, KongaJara the e-commerce company offers massive discounts and huge savings for all categories of shoppers. However, this year’s edition is with a difference as it promised 12 lucky shoppers an all-expense paid weekend mentorship programme with Ekeh.

The winners, who are said to be loyal customers of Konga, will join other shoppers earlier selected for the exclusive mentorship programme, including Mrs. MolayoJebutu, Mr. Joshua Emmanuel, Mr. Olanrewaju Ogunkunle, Ms. Sharifa Musa, Mr. Adeyemi Oyewale, Mrs. Stella Ezeonwuka.

The selected participants, the company said, will enjoy a host of exciting initiatives lined up for the two-day session such as fully funded fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding and cost of return trip all funded by KongaKares.

“In addition, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Ekeh. Participants are also expected to dine with Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon.

With the unveiling of Mrs. Omatedjor and Mr. Godwin, the race to fill the remaining slots will expectedly rise a notch higher as the countdown to the end of the promo looms. Only four slots are left for the mentorship programme, which is scheduled to hold in February

Winners are currently being picked from customers who shopped on any of Konga’s various platforms, including online and offline in any Konga retail store nationwide or via Konga Bulk, as well as those who purchased flight tickets on Konga Travel or carried out transactions on KongaPay between December 1, 2022 till January 31, 2023. Although the selection is done randomly, shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases stand a better chance for the mentorship programme.

Tagged Knowledge Weekend, the free mentorship programme with the Zinox Chairman will climax the KongaJara fiesta sale which combines the Christmas season deals and New Year bonus sale, offering extra savings on items and best prices.

The mentorship programme is an initiative of KongaKares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group, is part of efforts to empower budding entrepreneurs with the right business success tips and strategies to create new wealth in the 21st Century.

Names of winners are announced every Monday, with final list of winners to be published on the Konga website.