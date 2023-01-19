ACG Aremu, front, Swomen, 2nd left, Area Controller Tin Can, Compt. Oloyede extreme left, during the commissioning

By Eguono Odjegba

The outgoing Customs Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Comptroller Hammi Swomen is leaving behind three newly established terminals and a befitting area clinic, named after the Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) Clinic.

Swomen also disclosed that the Command under his watch generated a total of N44.36 billion in revenue in the year ended, 2022, representing a 21% increase over and above the figure of N36.69 billion collected in 2021.

The newly appointed Acting Controller explained that under his watch, the Command made a total of nine (9) seizures of 29x40ft and 03x20ft containers of assorted items within the period under review with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N737,578,939.00.

Meanwhile, the official commissioning of Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) Staff Clinic, KLT Command yesterday, drew emotions as the Coordinator Zone A, Assistant Comptroller General, Modepu Aremu eulogized Swomen for having the foresight and sense of gratitude to appreciate the CGC by erecting an edifice in his name.

ACG Aremu while charging area controllers to always think out of the box and immortalize worthy leaders waxed philosophical as she notes that Swomen’s good works and presence of mind to appreciate sterling leadership of superior cadre also logically helps in opening the way for self-elevation into higher positions.

The Zonal Coordinator who commissioned the Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) Staff Clinic said, “What Comptroller Swomen has done at this Command is indeed remarkable. He will always be remembered for good. Officers should think out of the box, Swomen is not just leaving behind a Staff Clinic at KLT, he is also leaving this Command as Acting ACG.

“I am calling on other Area Controllers to emulate his example, anywhere you are posted as controller, leave something good behind so that you can be remembered for good in future.”

In his welcome address, Swomen explained that he embarked on the construction of the clinic in view of the fact that there is no nearby facility to take personnel during emergencies. He said the Clinic will serve the need of officers and men, and also for Nigerians within the community.

Swomen listed the new terminals namely, Bestaf, Tenzik and Sundial Terminals, noting they are designed for both imports and exports. He lamented that the Command has no building of its own which has created drawbacks and the inability to function the way it would otherwise wish to, noting however that the headquarters is on top of the matter and considering measures to reverse the situation.

This is even as he also hinted that management is working to improve the status of the command as a mother seaport area by revitalizing some of its moribund terminals and allocating cargo vessels to them to increase the command’s operational volume.

He further explained that other challenges experienced by the command include the perennial traffic gridlock along the axis, the general economic downturn, which affected the revenue performance of the command.

Swomen’s other achievements include the establishment of a Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) and One-Stop-Shop for the Command comprising strategic units to address issues whenever they arise.

He also created a harmonious working relationship between the Command and other Government/Security Agencies and Stakeholders, especially through regular engagements and sharing of ideas.