Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has appointed EI Edorhe and HK Gummi as Deputy Comptrollers-General.

A statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Compt. Timi Bomodi, in Abuja, yesterday said that five others were appointed Ag. Deputy Comptrollers-General.

While Edorhe was appointed DCG in charge of Finance Admin & Technical Service, DCG Gummi was appointed to take charge of Tariff and Trade

Those appointed in acting capacity were: M Abba-Kura (Enforcement Inspection & Investigation), AG Saidu (Human Resource Development), JP Njoku (Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives), BA Adeniyi (Strategic Research and Policy), and GA Itotoh (Training and Doctrine Command).

The CG also appointed 13 other management officers as Ag. Assistant Comptrollers-General.

They included: O Peters (Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’), AI Alfa (Strategic Research and Policy), HJ Swomen (Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives), KC Egwuh (Training and Doctrine Command), MBA Musa (Trade and Tariff), A Dappa-Williams (Enforcement, Inspection & Investigation), and MB Jibo (Headquarters).

The rest were: A Hamisu (Commandant Staff and Command College), Y Salihu Finance & Admin), MI Yusuf (ICT/Modernisation), SA Bomai (Board), CK Niagwan (Finance, Admin & Technical Service), and KI Adeola (Training and Doctrine Command).

The CG charged the newly appointed officers to redouble their efforts in ensuring the Service achieved greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.