By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), has appointed EI Edorhe and HK Gummi as Deputy Comptrollers-General.

A statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Compt. Timi Bomodi, in Abuja, yesterday said that five others were appointed Ag. Deputy Comptrollers-General.

While Edorhe was appointed DCG in charge of Finance Admin & Technical Service, DCG Gummi was appointed to take charge of Tariff and Trade

Those appointed in acting capacity were: M Abba-Kura (Enforcement Inspection & Investigation), AG Saidu (Human Resource Development), JP Njoku (Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives), BA Adeniyi (Strategic Research and Policy), and GA Itotoh (Training and Doctrine Command).

The CG also appointed 13 other management officers as Ag. Assistant Comptrollers-General.

They included: O Peters (Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’), AI Alfa (Strategic Research and Policy), HJ Swomen (Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives), KC Egwuh (Training and Doctrine Command), MBA Musa (Trade and Tariff), A Dappa-Williams (Enforcement, Inspection & Investigation), and MB Jibo (Headquarters).

The rest were: A Hamisu (Commandant Staff and Command College), Y Salihu Finance & Admin), MI Yusuf (ICT/Modernisation), SA Bomai (Board), CK Niagwan (Finance, Admin & Technical Service), and KI Adeola (Training and Doctrine Command).