By Chinonso Alozie

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state chapter has called on the security agencies to intervene in the shooting and burning of the houses, and vehicles belonging to the PDP, candidate of the Ideato federal constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, alleging that many have been killed.

The PDP, made this call in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, following the Saturday’s attack of Ikenga’s house at Akokwa in Ideato North local government area of Imo state.

The PDP said the shooting was a well-coordinated armed attack.

According to them, “Imo PDP Alerts Security Agencies, Nigerians, International Community To Sponsored Killings, Arson Going On At the Akokwa Residence of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, PDP Candidate For Ideato Federal Constituency

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State alerts that, at the moment, there is a well-coordinated armed attack going on at the Akokwa residence of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the candidate of our Party for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.

“This has resulted in the killing of an undisclosed number of persons. Also, buildings are reported to have been set ablaze.

“Our efforts to get back to our candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who was present at his residence when this attack began and who had personally alerted us to the attack, has proven abortive. However, a torrent of messages, a while ago, from Ikenga’s close aides bore some deeply pathetic lines like: “Everywhere is on fire! They are killing us! We are going!”

“Imo PDP calls on security agencies to immediately intervene and quell the attack on our candidate and our Party members at his residence in Akokwa.

“Nigerians and the international community are to recall that on December 23, 2022, there was an attack on the convoy of our candidate by clearly-identified agents of the Imo State Government. It is shocking that despite our demand for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in that onslaught, nothing has been done by security till this moment. Today represents a dark day for us in Imo PDP and Imo State at large,” PDP said.