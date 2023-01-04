.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Wednesday, hailed the court judgement that refused to remove the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over an allegation that he failed to properly declare his assets as required by law.

The CUPP, through its spokesperson, Chief Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, described the judgement which was delivered by Justice M. A. Hassan, as a major New Year gift to Nigerians by the judiciary and a victory for credible, free and fair election in the country.

Chief Ugochinyere maintained that plans to scuttle the 2023 general election by those he said are aware that they cannot win free and fair elections, was quashed by the judiciary.

He lauded the court for going ahead to bar security agencies from investigating the INEC boss over a phantom allegation that he did not declare all his assets.

“I am happy that the judiciary, over the months, has proven that it is the last hope of the common man.

“Since that our intelligence discovery of plans to compel INEC chairman to stop the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation system in the 2023 elections, these evil politicians have not rested, they have been looking for non existing faults.

“First, it was the CBN Governor, because of the cash limit policy, and now, the INEC Chairman.

“The security agencies are a disappointment, at a time the masses need their protection and help the most, they are busy collecting bribes and serving the interest of the evil politicians”, the CUPP spokesperson added.

Similarly, in its reaction to the judgment, the President of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Ochiagha Uche Nnadi, said the judiciary has yet again saved the Nigerian democracy from collapse.

He wondered what would have happened, if in about 50 days to a general election, there is a sudden change in the leadership of the electoral commission.

“Many people who pose as leaders do not mean well for the country”, the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement leader lamented.

On his part, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, AA, Barr. Kenneth Udeze, commended the judge for being bold and courageous in his judgement.

Udeze queried why any person would wait until few days to a general election to seek the removal of the INEC boss from office.

“It would have thrown the entire country into political crisis as there would be allegations and counter allegations in an already highly charged polity”, he added, even as he urged security agencies to remain apolitical.