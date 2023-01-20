By Vincent Ujumadu

WORRIED by the increasing menace of cultism in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, the Anambra State Police Command yesterday met with the management of the institution and the students union government, to find ways of addressing the situation.

Also in attendance at the meeting was the Anambra State Commissioner of Homeland Security Affairs, Chief Chikaodi Anara.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, after the meeting said: “The meeting was aimed at addressing the recent security breaches in some of the hostels along Ifite Awka.

“Some of the resolutions reached include another elaborate meeting with the private hostel owners in the area, the president of hostels and other stakeholders on the need to provide securities to the hotels.

“The Commissioner of Police, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP John Obuagbaka notes that the command has since embarked on an intensive patrol, improved operational positioning, and deployment of covert operatives as a solution to the security situation in the area.”

The area had become notorious for cult activities in recent times, leading to the death of many people after clashes by rival groups.