.

By Paul Olayemi

The Police in Delta State have confirmed the arrest of the suspected financier of a cult group named Aro Begger, one Chief Joseph Ologbo, during a raid on a syndicate in Sapele, Oghara and its environs.

Vanguard learnt that the said Ologbo, alongside other members of his cult group, had been causing unrest in these areas.

In a bid to curb the situation, it was learnt that the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali, after visiting the Sapele weeks back and engaging stakeholders on the way forward in a serious meeting, deployed tactical teams to restore sanity in the localities.

The combined team of the Command Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and men of Operation Delta Hawk, stormed a hotel and arrested one, 37 years, Chief Joseph Ologbo ‘in Otor Community in Sapele LGA while acting on credible intelligence, on January 2, 2023.

Security operatives were said to have recovered an unlicensed gun, cartridges, and Aro Bagger cult regalia while searching the suspect’s Toyota Tundra van.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said Ologbo had made useful statements and would be charged upon the completion of the investigation.