Election observer group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has said it is impressed with the zeal and enthusiasm shown by citizens that have trouped to INEC offices across the 774 LGAs to collect their Permanent Voters Card.

CTA Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi while speaking at a South-South stakeholders meeting in Benin, however said, there are reports that politicians are buying off PVCs from citizens or asking citizens to give out their card numbers.

She said, “This is condemnable and uncalled for; security agencies must investigate this and ensure that those found wanting are apprehended.

As a citizen, you should realize that The PVC is your pride, hold it firmly.”

Nwadishi commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for logistical arrangements ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She noted that one of the greatest challenges faced by INEC on election days is the movement of personnel and materials, saying this has severely hampered operations, leading to delay in commencement of elections.

She however described as commendable and a move in the right direction, the Commission’s decision to expand its pool of logistical arrangements by bringing in NARTO and the Maritime Workers Union Union, in addition to the existing arrangement with NURTW.

Nwadish therefore appealed to the Unions to keep an eye on their members “to ensure that when they take personnel and materials to designated locations, they also bring them back at the end of the elections.”

The CTA boss also called for commitment from stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, credible, free, fair, inclusive, and conclusive elections come February and March.

She said, “It is our belief that the security agencies with INEC will serve the interest of the people while building on their recent successes in the last off-season elections especially the Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections by the deployment of improved technology such as the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (B-VAS).

“We advise that citizens should shun voting buying and selling which undermines the election, that candidates should campaign based on issues and not for heating up the polity and creating fears in the hearts of people who want to vote. Also, security agencies should assure the masses of adequate protection within the election periods.

“The CTA is impressed with the zeal and enthusiasm shown by citizens that have trouped to INEC offices across the 774 LGAs to collect their Permanent Voters Card. However, there are reports that politicians are buying off PVC cards from citizens or asking citizens to give out their card numbers. This is condemnable and uncalled for; security agencies must investigate this and ensure that those found wanting are apprehended.

As a citizen, you should realize that The PVC is your pride, hold it firmly.”

On peaceful conduct of the elections, Nwadishi urged politicians to respect the peace accord that they voluntarily signed, reign in their supporters, respect other candidates, stop the use of abusive words and above all, shun violence.

She said, “This has become important as the heat of the elections and campaigns have intensified. It is reported that within a month – 8 October to 9 November, a total of 52 election-related acts of violence were recorded in 22 states. This number is scary and must not be allowed to fester. We call on politicians to respect the peace accord that they voluntarily signed, reign in their supporters, respect other candidates, stop the use of abusive words and above all, shun violence as we have only one country that we can call our own.”