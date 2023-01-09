…Launches app to address voter apathy

By Gabriel Ewepu, and Ezra Ukanwa

A Non Governmental Organisation, Brain Builders’ Youth Development Initiative, BBYDI, has linked surging voter apathy in the country to electoral violence, voter buying, rigging, among others.

The Global Director, BBYDI, Mr. Olasupo Abideen, stated this during the official

launching of YVOTE WI-APP, in Abuja.

He said one of Nigeria’s biggest obstacles to achieving the best out of every election, is lack of courage to change things they could possibly change.

He, however, urged Nigerians to come out en masse and vote during the 2023 elections, adding that the Wi-App would adversely combat voter apathy.

He said: “My diagnosis is that the biggest obstacle to Nigeria’s glory is the lack of “courage to change things we can.” Instead of acting as captains of their fate, Nigerians, under successive governments, have played victims of imposed leadership.

“As we speak, our democracy is verging on a state of emergency due to sustained disinterest in active politics and political participation.

“The average Nigerian, youth especially, is politically numb. Years of electoral violence, vote buying, and rigging have stoked deep feelings of betrayal and mistrust in governance and election. Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, the country has recorded massive voter apathy because of unhealed wounds of electoral malpractices.

“The trend has fluctuated over two decades, falling to an all-time low in the last general elections which saw only 35.66% turn out (28,614,190 cast votes out of 84,004,084 registered voters) despite the excitement that distinguished the 2019 general elections.

“The courage to change the things that can be changed has been our advocacy for years at BBYDI. Yvote Naija (Why Should You Vote, Najia) is yet another intentional effort in this direction. 2years ago, precisely January 2021, Yvote Naija was born to address voter apathy and increase participation.

“Our missions are to educate voters on the importance of election and the electoral cycle, facilitate the registration of voters, and mobilize them to exercise their rights. During elections, we also employ technology to track the voting process and engage in fact-checks to debunk misleading information.

“This is not our initiatory step at curbing political numbness and promoting voter participation. Since launching in January 2021, Yvote Naija has been on its toes to make the coming general elections a different story, just as we have recorded tremendous impact in various state elections since we started.

“Knowing that the general elections are around the corner, we have gotten into overdrive to make a substantial impact on the turnout of electorates at the 2023 elections.”

On his part, the recipient of YVOTE Naija CivicTech Hackaton, Obasanjo Fajemirokun, said the new app is: “aiming to be Nigeria most inclusive. And we are trying to ensure that no one is left out of the electioneering process of Nigeria. So the app was built to support people living with disabilities, women and youths to ensure that they get first hand information about election and the election process in Nigeria.”