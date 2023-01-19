By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, iLead Africa, has beckoned on youths across the country to as a matter of urgency get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, and participate peacefully and actively in the election.

This call was made by the Executive Director, iLEAD Africa, Yusuff Liadi Abiodun, during a one-day dialogue with major national stakeholders, on youth participation in the 2023 general election, in Abuja.

The event, among other things, was also aimed at discussing modalities and strategies for improving youth participation, preaching peace during the election and to discourage voter apathy on that day of the election.

It is below the expectation because looking at the population of young people in this country, which are actually up to 17% of the total population. When it comes to decision making, we tend to have low input from young people and this is a big influence on me.

According to him, The ongoing distribution of PVC of INEC is still showing that we still have more young people left that are yet to get their PVC and that is one of the big issues we need to address because it’s not possible for you to actually make your votes count if you don’t have your PVC.

“So, how do we ensure that we galvanise the young people to collect their PVC and not only to have this PVC? We are not asking you to keep it in your pockets. You should go out and vote and for those who have registered and have not collected their voter card, why would they start a thing and not want to finish it? Please I plead with you to go and get your cards now.”

While bemoaning the pace of PVC collection, he said despites massive efforts by CSOs in Nigeria, the statistics of youths yet to get their PVC is still saddening.

He said: “INEC PVC distribution is not reflecting the kind of efforts the civil societies are putting in place. We want the youths to go out en masse and get their PVC. The youths must vote in the 2023 election.”

Speaking on strategies that CSOs and other Nigerians could adopt to drive massive collection of PVC and participation in politics, Deputy Speaker Nigerian Youth Parliament, RT. Hon Samuel Peter Aye, advised for more deeper conversation with young people as part of ways to have them get their PVCs and participate during the election.

“Engage people in conversations. I can see that there are some people who are already doing some stuff like you go on social media on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, you find people who are going out on the streets, asking people if they have their PVCs and then giving them some cash tokens and that has encouraged people to go and collect their PVCs.

“Like I personally, what I do with people around me, is where we begin to have our usual gist and conversations. I pause and then ask you if you have your PVC? If you don’t have it, have you registered? If you didn’t register? At this point in time, there’s nothing we can do but if you registered and you were sure that you followed the registration through to the end I will try as much as I can to encourage you and even facilitate the collection of PVCs.

“If you were able to sacrifice your time to go through the registration process, why not complete it? Why start something and not finish it? Go ahead, get this thing done. One of the things I think we can also do is to go to the PVC collection points. Go there, see what is happening because sometimes people do not go, they just assume that the place is crowded and then give them live reports.”

On his part, executive director, ATTENCAO, Ayoola Omole, advised for digital campaigns as part of ways to sensitize the youths to get their PVCs and vote during the forthcoming elections.