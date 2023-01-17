…We won’t lie, make promises beyond our capacity ….Onor assures

The Paramount Ruler of Bekwarra local government area, in Cross River state, HRM Odey Linus Ogbeche has revealed that his people still drink water from thesame stream with cows.

The Monarch who spoke while receiving the PDP governorship candidate , Sen. Sandy Onor at his Palace in Akwarinyi-Abu said there was no semblance of government in his community.

According to the Ushe Ebeshe Kappa II his people have nothing to show as dividend of democracy , no portable drinking water, no good road , no light.

His words : ” We still drink water with cows from the same stream , no borehole, there is no dividend of democracy for over seven years running

“It takes us about three days during rainy season to get our local government headquarters in Abuochiche, we have been hoping year after year that help will come.

“I need you to understand that the greatest investment is in human beings, any investment that cannot improve the lives of the people is inconsequential,” he said.

Speaking further he charged the candidate and other politicians to avoid political thuggery and any form of electoral violence adding that they should ensure a free and fair election come February.

“Let the elections be free and fair devoid of political thuggery and violence

Speaking earlier , the PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor said the state of things in Cross River was in shambles just like the state Library with two professor’s at the helm of affairs.

Onor said : “Two professor’s are in charge of government yet the state library is in shambles and that is exactly how things are in the state , we are elegant people , We don’t boast that we have money but we are elegant people.

We will review your allowances and stipends including other things within the context of the resources we have.

We won’t be blowing hot air and big grammar , we will do the real work.

“We would hear the people out , and listen to their concerns , one of our hope is the Local government area, We must listen and fulfil your felt needs depending on the peculiarities of the community , we will be sincere and genuine , we won’t say things we can’t do and won’t lie to you at all ,” Onor assures.