…deploys soldiers at council headquarters

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Chairman of Calabar Municipality LGA in Cross River state, Hon Effefiong Ita has locked out the entire traditional Rulers Council of the area from holding a stakeholder meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Sen Sandy Onor

The traditional rulers, however, protested the locking of their Secretariat located within the premises of the council by the Chairman by sitting at the doorstep of the secretariat.

The Paramount ruler of the Municipality, HRM Ndidem Ita Etta who addressed newsmen in front of the Secretariat, said no cogent reason whatsoever was given for locking them out of their secretariat.

The Ndidem of the Qua’s and Paramount Ruler of Calabar Municipality explained that the clan heads of the council area were to have a meeting with the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when they discovered that their secretariat was locked.

His words: “We had received a notice from the PDP governorship candidate that he will meet with us (Traditional rulers) by 2pm in our Secretariat which is usually where we hold all our functions and activities.

“As you can see, the Secretariat is locked up and the Chairman didn’t tell us why he did what he did, and you can see soldiers everywhere also.”

When contacted, the Chairman of the council was not taking phone calls.

Meanwhile, an authority in the council who pleaded anonymity said the chairman of the council gave an instruction this morning that the traditional rulers’ Secretariat should be locked up.

He also gave a directive that no meeting of any kind should take place in the Secretariat. I am only working based on the directive,” he stated

“There is no issue here, the traditional rulers met here this month of January and we were also surprised when the directives were given, the source said.

When Vanguard visited the secretariat, a truck of soldiers ( Op Akpakwu )was stationed on the premises.