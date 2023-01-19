Donald Duke

if Sandy fails , I will lose faith in human beings

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The former governor of Cross River state, Mr Donald Duke has asserted that the current administration has taken the state 20 years backward and the state was now behind amongst committee of developing state’s in Nigeria.

Duke urged traditional Rulers in the state to be wise enough to vote in a candidate with character and interest of the people at heart who has vision and with a lot of public experience.

Duke made assertion in Etung when the PDP Campaign team interacted with Traditional Rulers from Etung LGA on Thursday.

His words:” When Sandy stood for the primaries, I kept quiet, but when Sandy clinched the ticket I told myself this is the man who would turn things around for good in our state.

“If not for the undertaker that Sen. Liyel Imoke brought who have taken the State back by 20 years, we would have been ahead of many states.

“So the royal father’s should be wise enough to vote for Sandy, because Sandy is the last Hope for Cross River State. And if Sandy loses, then he will be very sad.

Sometimes we pray and the prayers are not answered, sometime we pray and the prayers are answered, all these teaches us a lesson. We must learn from our past.

“If Sandy fails me, l will lose faith in human being, but l know he will not fail.l know him and he has been tutored by past good leader. Sandy is for the entire State, not just for Etung.

On his part , Sen. Sandy Onor enjoined all the Monarch’s to talk to their subjects to get thier PVCs and do the needful.

“PDP is campaigning and APC is quietly plotting how to cause violence and rig the election.

“I enjoin you not only to give all PDP candidates their royal father’s blessings, but should talk to their subjects to go out there and collect their PVC and do the right thing of voting the right Party -PDP.

In a swift reaction, the publicity Secretary of the ruling APC, Erasmus Ekpang said it was the PDP that was jittery because they know they would not win.

Ekpang described the allegation by PDP as baseless and fear of a loser.

“We have been on the field campaigning and we will officially flag off our campaigns on Saturday,” he said.