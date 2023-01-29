.our people are clamouring for results-oriented leader

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River state and Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, AJU, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong has disclosed that the clamour for “back to the south” has metamorphosed into back to the people, back to real growth and development.

Sir Archibong said that what the people are clamouring for was a result-oriented leader that can change things by bringing the state out from where it is currently.

The AJU Chancellor with some journalists at the weekend in Akpabuyo said that Cross Riverians were anxious for a change, the kind of change that will address their various felt needs including infrastructural and manpower development.

His words:” My experience on the campaign tour is very emotional, it is emotional because of the problems we have had in the last 8 years, the wheel has turned again and we are in that moment to choose a new leadership.

“Moving from Obanliku to this place you will see the type of anticipation that the people have shown because it all boils down to one thing, they want a result-oriented leadership.

“The candidacy of Sen. Sandy Onor has brought a lot of hope back, our people now have renewed hope knowing that, it is now up to them to choose a new leadership that can deliver.

“The clamour for Back to the south has been there, as we speak now, back to the south is practically back to us, back to real growth and development of Cross River state.

“A lot of stakeholders who have sown seed ( investments) in the state are more interested in the development of the State and not the tribe or ethnic sentiment.

“Cross Riverians are interested in turning things around, and very few persons have left because of that ” back to the south” it is no longer about back to south anymore it’s now about growth and development.

“I have seen the manifesto of the party, I know the man who wants to lead us, I know he has the capacity, he is competent, intellectually sound, and willing to lead us out from where we have been for about eight years now, he is a man of character and integrity.

“I’m certain Sandy has a beautiful vision for our dear state, that will really lift our people out of poverty and bring real growth and development to Cross Riverians.

“Without any doubt in my mind, I know he will deliver. 2023 is beyond sentiment, it is beyond ethnicity or tribe, it’s about quality leadership and Senator Sandy Onor has what it takes to deliver,” he said.