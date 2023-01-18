…we must move from lies to truth, darkness to light

Cross River state now a joke.Duke

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming elections, Sen. Sandy Onor has urged Traditional Rulers in Ogoja LGA to invoke the gods into action, including a swarm of bees to stop election riggers and those that may want to disrupt the exercise.

Sen. Onor who spoke during his interface with the traditional Rulers in Ogoja on Wednesday, said aside from BVAS which would be used during elections and has the technological capacity to check to rig it was important they protect their mandate after voting on the day of the election.

He said they should make sure the gods were invoked into action to stop those who are solely coming to cause violence during the exercise.

His words:” It is time, we must move away from lies to truth, from darkness to light, times have changed, today you truly have the power to choose who your leaders are through your PVCs, there is also BVAS to check who came out and who voted.

“This will in no small way minimize rigging, the days of running away with ballot boxes are over, but I don’t even want you to allow that to happen

“We want to see the gods in actions, invoke the gods to deal with them, let the gods deal with those who may want to cause violence or rig the elections

“We don’t want violence at all, but nobody should come to your communities to, it is time to invoke bees to chase those that will want to cause trouble,” he said.

Speaking further he said when people give their mandate it is to be held in trust and also valued by those holding it for them as well as exercised in a way that makes them happy in the end.

“Mr. Donald Duke started the revolution and transformation of Cross River state and seriously speaking there has been a lot of decay under this current administration.

“Please when they( APC)

come ask them to show you projects they started and the ones completed

“Across the world people are taking democracy seriously, if you vote in bad leaders, they will continue to hurt you, we must change the narrative for the benefit of our children and grandchildren by voting in the right people.

“We have never had APC in Cross River until they ran away with our mandate, our civil service has been destroyed, and the local government system can no longer function.

“There was a plan, Cross River was moving forward but since they came we have been moving backward nothing is working, everybody is complaining, the Chiefs, market women, and youths are complaining, no sector is working once governance at the local level is functioning every other level/tier will flow,” Onor said.

On his part, the former governor of the state, Mr. Donald Duke said if leaders don’t leave the state better than thru met it then they have failed.

According to him Cross River has become a joke outside adding that governance was serious business but allowing the affairs of about 4 million people under the current leadership was a joke taken too far.

“If we don’t leave our communities better than we met them, then we have failed, that is why we are here, I believe Sandy has the capacity to lead our state right.

“Cross River state is now a joke, I have nothing against Ayade, but he has no business in what he is doing, allowing him to be in charge of four million people is a joke taken too far.

“We are not where we ought to be, what we have now is an undertaker, I am not here to cast aspersions against him, but he has been promoted beyond his level, so he is confused,” he said.

Senator representing Northern Senatorial District, Sen. Agom Jarigbe who increased the stipends of traditional Rulers by 100 percent said the current government was bad news.

“We are about returning the lost glory, we know your stipends are a sorry situation even Ayade’s gateman earns more than all of you here, from today I will pay you a 100 percent increase on your monthly stipend until the new leadership takes over in May, ” Sen. Jarigbe promised.

Responding, the Paramount Ruler of Ogoja LGA, HRM Oti Mathias Abua urged politicians to avoid any form of electoral Violence.

Abua represented by the Clan Head of Ekumtak, HRH Buturu Abuo said they should go about the election peacefully adding that ” election without bitterness remains the best