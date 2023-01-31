Sends SMS with victim’s phone to family members

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar on Tuesday remanded a 49 year old man, Eyo Bassey Etim for allegedly kidnapping and murder of Miss Edemawan Harmony.

The suspect who pleaded guilty to a two count Charge of Conspiracy/ Kidnapping and murder in Charge number :FHC/ CA/ 2C/ 2023 also used his victim’s Phone to send message to her family members in ploy to decieve them not to look for her in the guise she was leaving for the United States.

The text message obtained by Vanguard as sent by the suspect to the victim Partly reads :” …..I am sorry about what i did to Sir Eyo , his agent sent me the 9 million, money from the sales of his house , I have the money , I’m going to America , I will reach out to you with my new number when I get to the United State…..”.

However ,Justice Rosemary Dugbo Oghoghorie of Court II , Federal High Court , Calabar ordered that the suspect be remanded till April 18 , 2023.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect behind the sudden disappearance and eventual murder of Miss Edemawan Harmony, have been alleged to have been responsible for the disappearance of the owners of the resident where the murder took placed.

Finding by Vanguard showed that Miss Edemawan was declared missing on December 22 while her corpse was discovered on Christmas day from a septic tank, where her hands tied up behind her with the legs tied also.

When Vanguard visited the scene during her evacuation last year , security agents from Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad ACKS led by SP Ogini Chukwuma were said to have discovered the matter.