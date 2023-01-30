By Biodun Busari

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has said Cristiano Ronaldo will not end his career in Saudi Arabia and will play again in Europe.

Ronaldo left European football at the end of last year after his contract was terminated by Manchester United over a controversial television interview in which he launched a rude attack on the Red Devils and their coach, Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal international also had an underperforming outing at the World Cup hosted in Qatar in November and December 2022.

Read also:

Ronaldo makes debut as Al-Nassr defeat Ettifaq 1-0

Why I snubbed other opportunities in Europe, chose Al-Nassr – Ronaldo

APC to Adeleke: Sponsored protests can’t save you

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner who signed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr might return to Europe according to his club’s French manager.

Garcia said the 37-year-old remains a positive addition who still has the energy to display in Europe before he hangs his boot.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders,” Garcia said. “He is one of the best players in the world,” Garcia said.

“He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

After a friendly match against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo made his competitive Al-Nassr debut in a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq.

His second appearance did not yield result as his side were beaten in the Saudi Super Cup by Al-Ittihad on Thursday.

Ronaldo was criticised following the game, as he missed a gilt-edged chance in the moments before Al-Ittihad hit a second goal.

“One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano’s missed opportunity in the first half,” Garcia said.