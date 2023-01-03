By Adegboyega Adeleye

Five-time Ballon D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aviero, has said his work in Europe is done, but he had “many opportunities” to sign for top European clubs and from other continents.

However, he chose Al-Nassr as a challenge “to develop the football and all the amazing parts” of the country.

The Portugal captain joined the Saudi Arabian side as a free agent on Friday after leaving Manchester United on mutual consent, following a controversial interview where he criticized the club.

Ronaldo is reportedly set to receive the biggest football salary in history in a huge deal estimated at 200 million euros ($211m) that runs until 2025.

“My work in Europe is done. I played at the best clubs in the world… and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr” said Ronaldo.

He has won a plethora of titles in Europe including a record five UEFA Champions League titles, and is its all-time leading goal-scorer with 140 goals.

He added, “I had many offers in Europe, many in Brazil, Australia, the US, even in Portugal.

“I gave my word to this club; only to Al Nassr.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was greeted with applause and shouts of his trademark ‘Siu’ celebration by fans and players at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium as he spoke during his unveiling ceremony.

He described himself as a “unique player” and insisted his career was not over as he arrived at his new club, Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo told reporters at his first media conference, “So far, I’m feeling very good. I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life in football.

“As I mentioned before, my work in Europe is done. And for me, now is a new challenge in Asia.

“I’m glad that Al Nassr gave me this wonderful opportunity to show and develop, not only football, but also the young generation, the women’s generation as well , and young boys.

“For me, it’s a challenge but at the same time I feel very proud.”

Speaking about his contract with the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions, Ronaldo said: “This contract is unique but I’m a unique player, so for me it’s normal.

“It’s not the end of my career in Saudi Arabia. Many people speak… but they know nothing about football.

“I know the league is very competitive, I saw many games. I hope to play after [Wednesday] if the coach thinks there’s a chance. I’m ready to keep playing football.

“I don’t care about people saying things about this choice. I took my decision, I am happy.”

He’s easy to manage – Coach

Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said signing Ronaldo was “fantastic” for Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman said, “In my life, I’ve seen that great players like Cristiano are the simplest to manage, because there’s nothing I can teach him.

“My goal, my objective for Cristiano is to make him happy. I want him to enjoy playing with Al Nassr and winning with Al Nassr.”

Following the media conference, he posed in his new Al Nassr kit on the club’s pitch in front of thousands of fans.

The Portuguese forward has long been one of the top-paid players in football, earning a reported salary of 31 million euros ($33m) at Juventus before taking a pay cut to rejoin United.

Ronaldo has won league titles in Italy with Juventus, in Spain with Real Madrid and in England with United.

He is also the top scorer in the Champions League and with the Portuguese national team, with whom he won Euro 2016.

In Qatar, he became the first man to score at five World Cups with his penalty in the group-stage win over Ghana.