Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Southern Nigeria security outfit codenamed Amotekun Corps in Osun state is engulfed in a personality crisis as the corps’ field commandant, Amitolu Shittu resigned his appointment.

Amitolu’s resignation letter which was made available to newsmen by Osun Amotekun’s Director of Media and Publicity, Yusuf Idowu on Friday stated that he has an ongoing crisis with the retired military management members of the corp.

Speaking with newsmen, Shittu said his decision to quit is final ans described the retired military personnel, particularly, the Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi as unproductive and egoistic.

According to Shittu, all of the success Amotekun achieved was without Adewinmbi’s contribution. Apart from gallivanting around, he does absolutely nothing.

“So, like I said, the man is a rabble-rouser, the man is egocentric, the man has nothing to offer than bully, that’s what he does always and he is trying to poison the minds of some people but they know the truth and there is nothing they can say to me that can hold water”.

However, Adewinmbi said he was not aware of Shittu’s resignation, saying they were all at the management meeting and without any kind of bad blood.

“It is surprising to hear all these from the field Commandant, we are a team and work as such. In fact I am hearing for the first time that he has resigned and if it is true, I don’t think I have any reason to push him out”, he said.