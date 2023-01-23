By Vincent Ujumadu

THE management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has engaged the services of a private security agency to assist it in fighting crime within the areas inhabited the students of the institution.

The decision followed increasing robbery and cult activities at Ifite area of Awka where most of the hostels housing the students were located.

Last week, there were reports that some armed men invaded some hostels and after robbing the occupants, raped some of the female students.

Although the university described as untrue recent reports that some female students were raped by hoodlums in their hostels in Ifite, that part of Awka had become notorious for crime, prompting the Anambra State police command to hold a meeting with authorities of the institution to find out ways of ensuring sustained security in the area.

The acting head of information and public relations of the university, Chika Ene said in a statement that efforts were being intensified to secure the people.

She said: ” The university management assures students of her commitment to a safe and conducive learning environment.

” In as much as there have been some robbery incidents in the Ifite axis where most of the off-campus student lodges are domiciled, it is however untrue from our investigations that such level of rape incidence occurred.”