The Police Command in Adamawa says it has arrested 208 suspects in connection with various crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Sikiru Akande, disclosed this at a news conference in Yola on Thursday.

Akande disclosed that 108 of the suspects had already been charged to court.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested in connection with suspected Kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other violent crimes.

According to him, seven AK47 riffles, seven locally fabricated guns, generators, televisions among other exhibits, were recovered.

“Early this year the command renewed its commitment and designed a security template to deliver on the mandate of the IGP Usman Alkali Baba to leave a deepened legacy of Democratic system and credible electoral process in the country.

“From Jan. 1st to date, the command operatives carried out tactical and intelligence-driven patrols, raiding of criminal hideouts, rescue operations, stop and search operations, community policing, engagement of stakeholders among others.

“These operations yielded positive results and a total of 208 suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and other violent crimes, out of which 108 suspects were charged to court.”

Akande commended the government and people of Adamawa for the support and cooperation rendered to the command that yielded the success recorded.

He gave assurance that all the suspects would be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation.

“Those at large will equally be traced and made to face the wrath of the law,” he said. (NAN)