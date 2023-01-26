By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE founding Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Chekwas Okorie, has condoled with the family of the deceased governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic party in the state, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

The PDP governorship candidate, according to a statement issued on behalf of his family by his son, Dr Uche-Ikonne Chigozie, died on Wednesday in Abuja at the age of 67 after a brief illness.

Okorie, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the greatest honour to be bestowed on him is the conduct of a free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections in Abia which he was a gubernatorial candidate

According to him, “I received with sadness the news of the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Abia State, Professor Uchenna Ikonne in Abuja on 25th January 2023.

“He was an illustrious son of Abia State, a renowned Professor of Optometry, former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, a remarkable administrator and quintessential politician. His death is a monumental loss to the people of Abia State he served in various capacities and desired to govern.

“Words alone cannot adequately convey the sense of loss l felt over his departure at a time his wise counsel and contribution to the development of Abia State and sustainable democracy in Nigeria is needed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with members of his family, the Government and people of Abia State, and his political associates in this period of grief.”