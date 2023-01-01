The Executive Director, Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), Olufemi Lawson, has commended the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), on its effort in its process of probing the Director General of National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Aisha Dahir-Umar.

CPA had earlier petitioned the ICPC and EFCC over an alleged corrupt practices by the Director General of PENCOM.

Oluwafemi gave the commendation on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in a statement in Lagos.

According to him, the leadership of ICPC has shown greater commitment to exemplary service delivery to all its stakeholders.

“We commend the ICPC for swift action but it is also important that we inform them not to go to sleep over this as we expect that effort must be put in place to bring her too book for her corrupt practices.

“We understand that the woman (Aisha Dahir-Umar) in question has boasted to compromise everyone as she tried to infiltrate the CSO organization calling for her prosecution.” and some media editors with huge some of money running into millions.

The group further called on the EFCC to as a matter of urgency investigate the petition written and submitted to its office on allegations of corrupt practices leveled against PENCOM Boss.

