By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi has advised the residents of Nsit Atai local government area especially the youths to ensure that the 2023

elections in the Local Government Area were devoid of violence.

Durosinmi also gave one-week ultimatum to the youths involved in a recent cult clash that erupted in the area to renounce cultism and, embrace peace or be ready to face the dire consequences of their actions thereafter.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, said the CP spoke during his on-the-spot assessment of the recent cult clashes that occured in the Local Government Area.

MacDon explained that the Commissioner of Police was also in the area on familiarization tour to Divisions and Formations under his command on Thursday.

His words: “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has taken his ‘No Election Violence campaign to Nsit Atai local government area.

“The CP was in the area on Thursday 12th January, 2023, as part of his familiarization tour to Divisions and Formations under his Command and also to have an on-the-spot assessment of the recent cult clashes at Nsit Atai LGA.

“The CP, while thanking the Stakeholders noted that peaceful elections and transition were a sin-qua-non for the growth and development of the LGA and the state which is one of the most peaceful in the country.

“He, therefore urged the Youths and other stakeholders to ensure that the forthcoming elections in the Local Government Area was devoid of violence before, during and after the elections.

“The CP who was miffed by the recent cult clashes in the LGA gave a one-week ultimatum to those involved to renounce, embrace peace and be freed or be ready to face the dire consequences of their actions thereafter.

“He said he is willing to work with the state Government to grant amnesty to those who will truly desist from the dastardly act”