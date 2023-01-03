.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Delta state Police command has dismissed as untrue rumours that the Medical Director of Olivet clinic, Oghareki , Ethiope West, Dr Uyi Iluobe was murdered by family members of a dead patient.

The Commissioner of Police in a statement made available to newsmen and signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said a preliminary report showed that a girl who pretended to be sick that he was attending to made a call to some persons to come and pay her bills.

He said the persons she allegedly called made their way into the hospital and shot the doctor dead before leaving with the girl.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on the said date, a female patient whose name and address are not known came to the hospital at about 1940 hours pretending to have abdominal pain. While the doctor was attending to her, she made a phone call to the suspects whom she deceptively invited to come and pay her bill and that she was being treated by the doctor. Moments later, the hoodlums stormed the hospital in a Toyota vehicle, entered the doctor’s office, and shot him twice in the chest, leading to his death. The purported female patient fled alongside the suspects”.

According to the statement, the Police chief made the clarification during a meeting with the Delta.state.chapter.of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

The Commission of Police assured that the police would unmask those behind the brutal murder.

It would be recalled that Dr Uyi was killed under the circumstances narrated by the Police chief on the December 29 last year.