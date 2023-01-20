By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, vacated its interim order that permitted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to seize 40 properties that were linked to the embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo nullified the interim forfeiture order based on an application the lawmaker who is currently detained in the United Kingdom, UK, filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN.

He agreed with the lawmaker that EFCC obtained the interim forfeiture order by deceit, having concealed material facts before the court.

It will be recalled that the high court had in a ruling it delivered on November 4, 2022, gave the anti-graft agency the nod to confiscate 40 properties it said were traced to Ekweremadu.

In an ex-parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1242/2022, which was accompanied with an affidavit of urgency, EFCC identified the properties as subject of an ongoing investigation.

It told the court that the landed properties, 10 of which are situated at Enugu, three in the United States of America, USA, two in the United Kingdom, UK, one in Lagos, nine in Dubai, and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory, are suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of crime.

While granting the interim forfeiture order, Justice Ekwo directed the EFCC to within the seven days, publish it in a national daily to enable anyone that has interest in any of the properties, to approach the court to show cause.

In his ruling on Friday, Justice Ekwo accused the EFCC of misleading the court, stressing that the agency was aware that Ekweremadu would not be able to come before the court to show cause since he is in detention.

Consequently, he voided the interim forfeiture order the court granted in respect of the properties.