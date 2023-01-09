By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Federal High Court sitting in Maiduguri, the Borno Capital has on Monday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to set aside the publication of Hon Mohammed Umara Kumalia name as Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Borno- Central Senatorial Election.

The court also, therefore, ordered Hon Kumalia to immediately stop parading himself as the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Borno Central ahead of the general election in February this year.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) and its Borno- Central Senatorial Candidate Hon Kaka Shehu Lawan had approached the Federal High where they sought the disqualification of Hon Mohammed Kumailia on the ground that he did not participate in the PDP primary election.

Vanguard gathered that, Mr Jibrin Tatabe won the PDP Borno Central Senatorial District primary election in May last year with 244 votes defeating his rival, Bukar Kachallah, who scored 44 votes, unfortunately, Tatabe was forced out of the system by some powers that be at the PDP National level and replaced by the embattled Kumalia.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Jude K Dagat said INEC erred in the first instance by publishing the name of Hon Mohammed Kumailia ” who did not participate in a valid primary election .”

According to Justice Dagat ” INEC ought to have rejected the name of Hon Mohammed Umara Kumalia as submitted to it by the PDP as the candidate of the party ab initio .”

He said ” there is no record of a re- run election conducted by the PDP and supervised by INEC.”

INEC had on September 20th 2022 published the name of Kumailia as PDP Senatorial Candidate for Borno Central after the name of Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe who won the PDP primary election earlier on 23rd of May 2022 was substituted by the party.

Meanwhile, the PDP had told the court that Hon Tatabe had voluntarily written to the party headquarters to withdraw his candidature citing personal grounds, after which another primary election was conducted and won by Hon Kumalia . But this was countered by Tatabe as he claimed his signature was forged in the said letter .

The duly elected senatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for Borno Central District, Jibrin Tatabe, has in September 2022 through a press statement described as ‘forgery’ a letter bearing his signature indicating he has resigned from the senatorial race.

In the statement, Mr Tatabe accused some National Leadership of the PDP of forging the letter and of perpetrating perjury against him.

He claimed some leaders of his party from Borno State, who are based in Abuja, replaced his name with that of Muhammed Kumalia whom he said has contributed nothing towards the development of the party in the state.

Reacting to the judgement, Hon Kumalia said, “Similar case has been filed and awaiting a ruling on Tuesday 10th January 2023 in Abuja”.

Kumalia however said, he will accept the outcome of the ruling slated for Tuesday, describing the judgement at the federal high court in Maiduguri on Monday as null and void.