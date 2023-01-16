.

An Osun High Court sitting in Osogbo, on Monday sentenced four persons to death by hanging for murder and other related offences.

The four convicts are Olabisi Bashiru, 50 ; Kayode Sunday, 27; Rashidi Waidi, 35; and Hameed Rafiu, 33.

They had pleaded guilty to the offences committed.

The Presiding Judge, Justice S. Falola, sentenced the four to death due to the magnanimity of the offence.

The State Counsel, Mr Dele Akintayo, had told the court that the convicts committed the offence on Nov. 27, 2018, at about 2:00 p.m. in the Moboreja area, Ikirun, Osun.

” The convicts were armed with offensive weapons and they jumped the fence into the house owned by Victor Akinbile’s uncle and forcibly entered the room he was sleeping.

” They demanded the sum of N10 million from Akinbile but he gave them N3 million through transfer and collected huge cash from the victim, having threatened to kill him.

” The convicts later kidnapped Akinbile and put him inside his Toyota Camry car boot and drove him to Dominion Camp area, old Iragbiji road along Ikirun/Osogbo road and set him and the car ablaze which caused the death of Akinbile.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the Robbery and Fire Arms Laws 2004, punishable under the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 2, Laws of 2002.

Counsel to the convicts, Mr S. Ajibade and Mr Adedayo Adedeji, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the convicts .