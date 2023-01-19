By Dayo Johnson , Akure

An Ondo High Court sitting in Okitipupa, area of the state, has restrained the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, from proceeding with the process of recognizing and appointing a traditional ruler in Alagbon in Ilaje local government area of the state.

It also ruled that the governor should stop the installation of any person as Gbogunron of Ugbo as a traditional ruler or community head until the determination of the suit.

The order given by Justice D. I Kolawole came in response to the suit filed by a former Commissioner for Information in the state, High Chief Isaiah Demehin, challenging the recognition of the Gbogunron family in Ugbo, saying they are not indigenous to the Alagbon community.

In Suit N0 HOK/76/2022 filed on the 13th December 2022, by Demehin and Chief Malon Ogebe, on behalf of the Founders and Ruling Families of Alagbon, dragged Akeredolu and Chief Wole Uroaye to Court over the traditional stool of the community.

The claimants, among others, stated that “the Gbogunron family of Ugbo are not indigenous to Alagbon which was founded by Jagbale, the Asogbon of Ugbo and whose descendants and those of Olomade have from time immemorial, consistently and exclusively produced the Baale of the community under the Prescribed Authority of the Olugbo of Ugbo”.

They stated that Gbogunron family’s secret Memorandum was rejected by the Justice Ajama Commission of Inquiry but accused “a member of the State Executive Council of influencing the decision of the Council to recognize his stranger Gbogunron family”.

Ruling on the motion for Interim Injunction by the claimant’s counsel, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, Justice D. I Kolawole, said: “the Court restrained the state and the Ilaje Local Governments from recognising, countenancing or in any manner accord the status of an Oba in Alagbon or issue any document, letter, Instrument of appointment to that effect”.

The Court further restrained Chief Wole Uroaye, one of the defendants from wearing any apparel or in any manner parading himself or allow himself to be paraded as Gbogunron of Ugbo pending the determination of the Interlocutory injunction.

Justice Kolawole, has adjourned till 23rd January 2023 for further hearing on the suit.