An FCT High Court on Monday restrained Dr Abuduljalil Balewa from claiming that the late first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was his father.

Mukhtar, Saddik and Umar, children of the late prime minister, filed a suit before Justice Peter Kekemeke claiming that Dr Abduljalil was not their brother

Delivering judgment in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/956/2015, Kekemeke held that the claimants have proved their case.

He held that from the evidence the claimants placed before the court, they have proven their case.

The judge held that the defendant, Abduljalil did not prove his claims of the late prime minister’s paternity.

” There is no evidence presented to show that the late prime minister was his father nor evidence of where he was born.

” No evidence to show that there was a marriage between his mother and the late premier.

” Is my view that the claimants have proved their case from the eveidence placed before the court.

” In the circumstance, the case succeeds, judgment is thereby entered in favour of the claimants against the defendant as follows:

” The defendant was never the son of the late prime minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

” Order of perpetual injunction is placed on the defendant restraining himself, agents or servants from referring to himself as the son or grandson or blood relation of Sir Balewa.

” In addition a public apology and retraction of all previous claims by the defendant in the print and electronic media that he is the son or grandson of the late prime minister.

” Also, a sum of N250, 000 as cost for the claim should be paid by the defendant.