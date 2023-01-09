.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 38-year-old man, Samuel Emmanuel, to Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly having anal sex with a minor.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi refused to listen to the defendant’s plea.

Osunsanmi ordered him to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until Jan. 25 for the Director of public prosecution’s advice.

The defendant, a baker, who resides at the Ileejo area, Lekki, Lagos is being tried for sexual assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on Nov. 25 at Ile-Ojo area, Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendant called the victim, a 12-year-old girl, who hawks cow skin on the pretence that he wanted to buy.

The prosecutor said that the defendant dragged the girl inside his room and forcefully had anal sex on her.

Akeem said that the neighbours who heard the screaming girl rushed to break the door and rescued her but was already molested.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.