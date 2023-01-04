A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday, ordered the remand of two brothers, Saifullahi Hamisu, Mujahid Hamisu and one Hassana Surajo, in a Correctional Center for allegedly enticing a married woman.

The defendants, who live at Bachirawa Quarters Kano, are facing a three-count charge of aiding, abeting and enticing a married woman.

The Prosecutor, Mr Aliyu Abideen, told the court that one Abubakar Ahmad of Fagge Quarters Kano, reported the matter at SCID Bompai Kano on Dec.22, 2022.

Abideen alleged that on the same date at about 4:00 p.m, the defendant criminally conspired and trespassed into the house of the complainant situated at Dorayi Quarters, Kano.

“The defendants pretended to be relatives of the complainant’s wife (Fatima Alhassan)

“As a result, the complainant discovered that the first defendant Saifullahi was enticing his wife and were chatting on WhatsApp.

“The said Saifullahi was the ex-boy friend of the complaint’s wife”

Saifullahi pleaded not guilty, while the second and third defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

He said that the offence contravened the Kano State Shari’a Law.

Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the matter until Feb.17, for hearing.(NAN)